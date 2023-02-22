 
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
Web Desk

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's house helps seeks apology from him for 'false' claims

Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

Sapna Robin Masih claims that the case filed by wife Aaliya Siddiqui is also 'false'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has become the latest buzz of the town after wife Aaliya Siddiqui and house help Sapna Robin Masih made severe allegations against him.

Two days back, a video came out in which Sapna claimed that she was abandoned by the actor in Dubai without any money and food.

Earlier today, another video came where she said that all allegations which she applied on the Sacred Games actor were false. She even stated that the case filed by his wife Aaliya is baseless and false.

Masih stated: “Main aapka bura nahin chahti. Kyunki aap bohut acche insaan ho. Iski wajah se main aapse bohut bohut maafi chahti hoon. Jo video aapne social media mein dekha uske liye sorry bolti hoon. Jo media mein dikhaya, jo madam ne kiya case main, jo bhi kiya woh ek jhoota case tha aur main nahin chahti aap pe koi bhi action aaye. Aap buss ghar wapas aa jaiye. I am so sorry Nawaz sir. main aapse haath jor ke maafi maangti hoon."

Sapna Robin was living in Dubai to look after Nawaz’s children who were attending their schooling there. The actor, his wife and children moved to Dubai in 2021.

As per IndiaToday, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and family shifted back to India last year. 

