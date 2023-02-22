Britney Spears requests fans to 'not call the cops' if she deletes Instagram

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Tuesday and advised her fans to avoid calling the cops at her place even if she deletes Instagram, in a video that she created to show off her new outfits.

“So last week, guys, I made a dress. I was really proud, diamond panel with a slip in the back. A girlfriend helped me sew it,” Spears explained in the clip, speaking in an accent. “They sent me a dress I didn’t have to make myself!”

The pop superstar then pulled out her ensemble, which was a glimmering pink mini-dress with a plunging neckline.

“Thank you, company, for sending me this dress,” she said while swaying around holding the new outfit.

She also showed the camera another white strapless dress with fringe details.

“So, guys, I just want you to know, if I ever shut down my Instagram, do not call the cops,” Spears added, referring to an incident in January in which the police were reportedly called to her house for a wellness check on her, after she deleted her Instagram account.

“Don’t ever be a rollercoaster,” she concluded her video, before running across the camera holding the dress and shouting, “Never be a rollercoaster!”

“Stay humble out there, y’all [unicorn emoji] !!! Hi mommy and daddy, I am a star now have you heard ??? Carry on peeps …” Spears captioned her post.