 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears requests fans to 'not call the cops' if she deletes Instagram

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

Britney Spears requests fans to not call the cops if she deletes Instagram
Britney Spears requests fans to 'not call the cops' if she deletes Instagram

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Tuesday and advised her fans to avoid calling the cops at her place even if she deletes Instagram, in a video that she created to show off her new outfits.

“So last week, guys, I made a dress. I was really proud, diamond panel with a slip in the back. A girlfriend helped me sew it,” Spears explained in the clip, speaking in an accent. “They sent me a dress I didn’t have to make myself!”

The pop superstar then pulled out her ensemble, which was a glimmering pink mini-dress with a plunging neckline.

“Thank you, company, for sending me this dress,” she said while swaying around holding the new outfit.

She also showed the camera another white strapless dress with fringe details.

“So, guys, I just want you to know, if I ever shut down my Instagram, do not call the cops,” Spears added, referring to an incident in January in which the police were reportedly called to her house for a wellness check on her, after she deleted her Instagram account.

“Don’t ever be a rollercoaster,” she concluded her video, before running across the camera holding the dress and shouting, “Never be a rollercoaster!”

“Stay humble out there, y’all [unicorn emoji] !!! Hi mommy and daddy, I am a star now have you heard ??? Carry on peeps …” Spears captioned her post.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton’s 2023 BAFTA appearance lauded as ‘a stroke of genius’

Kate Middleton’s 2023 BAFTA appearance lauded as ‘a stroke of genius’
Harry ‘hypocritical remarks’ about royal family shows he’s ’anything but a loyal royal’

Harry ‘hypocritical remarks’ about royal family shows he’s ’anything but a loyal royal’
Prince Harry’s claim about mother’s ring dismissed once again

Prince Harry’s claim about mother’s ring dismissed once again
Prince Harry ‘purposely waited’ for Queen’s death before Spare?

Prince Harry ‘purposely waited’ for Queen’s death before Spare?
Ariana DeBose breaks silence on backlash over her performance at BAFTAs

Ariana DeBose breaks silence on backlash over her performance at BAFTAs
Prince Harry uses the ‘the nastiest, dirtiest, cheapest’ tactics

Prince Harry uses the ‘the nastiest, dirtiest, cheapest’ tactics
Kate Middleton jokes her children will want to avoid this annual tradition

Kate Middleton jokes her children will want to avoid this annual tradition
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'well of excuses' drying out

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'well of excuses' drying out
Samantha Markle calls out Harry, Meghan over alleged annoyance on ‘South Park’ Parody

Samantha Markle calls out Harry, Meghan over alleged annoyance on ‘South Park’ Parody
Is Meghan Markle feeing excluded from the King’s coronation plans?

Is Meghan Markle feeing excluded from the King’s coronation plans?
Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon trying to 'protect their relationship' by keeping it low-key

Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon trying to 'protect their relationship' by keeping it low-key
Jane Fonda talks ‘life regrets’ as a mother battling cancer

Jane Fonda talks ‘life regrets’ as a mother battling cancer