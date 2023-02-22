 
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
Prince Harry 'purposely waited' for Queen's death before Spare?

Prince Harry reportedly ‘wanted to wait’ for the Queen’s official death announcement before he released the memoir Spare.

This revelation has been brought to light by an inside source close to The Times.

Per their findings, Spare was ‘ready for release,’ months before the Queen died, but Prince Harry had ‘serious second thoughts’ about the entire decision, following his UK visit.

This day was even dubbed “the dark day” by the team working on the memoir with the “utmost secrecy.”

As a result, Penguin House is said to have been “devastated.”

However, "that all changed with the monarch's death in September,” per a source in the publishing space."

