 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Harry ‘hypocritical remarks’ about royal family shows he’s ’anything but a loyal royal’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

File Footage 

Prince Harry needs to grow up if he decides to show up for his father, King Charles III’s coronation, as he has been "unbecoming of a born royal” after some of his recent remarks.

Duke of Sussex’s "inflammatory and hypocritical remarks" about the royal family during promotion tour of his memoir Spare shows he’s “anything but a loyal royal.”

Amid reports that the 38-year-old would be invited to the coronation scheduled for May 6th, 2023, etiquette expert and royal correspondent, Liza Mirza Grotta, told Express.co.uk that it is "time for Prince Harry to grow up."

Liza added that Harry’s presence at the ceremony could help him gain some reflection on his privileged life. "As the world turns, it’s not all about Harry,” she said.

“His new room with a view must look very different from his silver-spooned life of privilege,” the expert added. "If he is to make peace with his family, his war of words must end.”

"The changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace will continue without him, but those who forget history are condemned to repeat it.”

The expert went on to add, "His behaviour, to say the least, is unbecoming of a born royal, especially the son of the King of England.”

"Prince Harry’s gratitude metre has been non-existent since he fled the UK with his title but no royal duties,” Liza said referring to Harry’s remarks about his own family.

"If he does attend his father’s coronation, perhaps the next few months will serve as a quiet reflection on his life, revealing the many blessings he already has."


