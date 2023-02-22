 
King Charles can't remove Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's titles?

King Charles will not do anything about Prince Harry as he is a ‘weak’ monarch, royal fans believe after reports he is toughening up against non-working royals.

According to a report by Daily Express, the California-based royal couple could face fresh challenges as King Charles has shown the hard-line stance he will take on non-working royals and it could have implications for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their titles as well.

Commenting on this report, a royal fan said, “He's weak and won't do anything about Harry and his hanger-on, not that he can, its parliament that does that and that decision should be made on the opinion of the British public, not Charle's.”

Another commented, “Not a chance. The old man still wants them back in soft touch little Britain.”

Previously, a conservative MP had said he is planning to bring forward legislation in an attempt to strip Meghan and Harry of their royal titles.

Bob Seely claimed to propose the short private member’s bill this year in an attempt to amend the 1917 Titles Deprivation Act.

