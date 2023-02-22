 
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘should remain silent’: report

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been blasted for vocalizing their disapproval for the South Park episode.

The admission has come in response to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s statement regarding the new South Park episode.

In it, Mr Barr blasted the couple’ decision to address the episode, since he believes they “should have remained silent”.

Referencing the couple’s decision to brand the show “dumb and stupid,” he added, “Dare I suggest that they should take a leaf out of the Royal Family's PR book and remain silent.”

He told The Mirror, “The Firm's comms machine has stuck to their silent guns during the Harry and Meghan attacks and it looks very much like they are weathering the storm perfectly.”

He even went as far as to brand the threats of legal action as an “empty rhetoric from the Sussex's inner circle” that intends to “Scare off” media attention..

“Very few positives come from taking legal action," the 10 Yetis CEO claimed. "Especially in terms of washing your dirty linen in public.”

“The cross questioning of Meghan and Harry could lead to some very awkward revelations about their lives and commercial work choices.”

