Prince Harry will attend King Charles' coronation to maintain his reputation: Expert

Prince Harry may show up for King Charles III's coronation as he does not want to lose his contacts which he thinks he has because of his link with the royal family.

The second born of Princess Diana and the former Prince of Wales would only attend the historic event to maintain his reputation and stay relevant, claimed expert.

Speaking to Daily Star, expert Kinsey Schofield claimed that even if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex get the invite for the coronation, they would not be welcomed with open arms at the palace.

"I think Prince Harry will attend the coronation because he knows his connection to the Royal Family is the only reason some people answer his telephone calls and emails," she said.

"Harry should be welcome to attend and sit in the back if that is what King Charles wants,” the expert added.

The California-based couple was seated at the opposite end from Prince William and Kate Middleton with the non-working royals during the Platinum Jubilee thanksgiving in June last year.

And the expert believes the same will happen with Harry and Meghan if they show up for coronation scheduled for 6th May, 2023.

“Harry and Meghan were visibly surprised to discover their seating arrangements during the Jubilee. At one point they were seated on the opposite aisle of senior working members of the Royal Family and you saw Harry hesitate to take his seat next to the York girls,” she said.

Schofield said she thinks Buckingham Palace "is planning to keep Harry separated from Prince William" for the duration of the ceremony.

She went on to add that the Prince of Wales will have a “prominent role” at the coronation. "If Harry is looking for something similar... he likely lost that opportunity when he criticised his brother so publicly in his book,” she claimed.