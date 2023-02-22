 
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother claims that he bought house help's loyalties

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Shamaas Nawab Siddiqui accused Nawaz of buying house help's loyalties after she apologized to the actor in her new video. 

Nawaz’s house help, Sapna previously made a teary-eyes video claiming that the actor had abandoned her in Dubai. Following that, in another video, she apologized and claimed her earlier statement was false and she said it under pressure.

Reacting to the statement, Shamaas took to his Twitter and said, "This is scripted. How many people will you buy? Your bank balance might get exhausted. Now your work is also messed up and ₹150 crore of the film industry has been stuck due to stalled films. That's right - only those who sell junk, middlemen will take him to hell."

In a video shared by Times Now, Sapna claimed in Hindi, "I don't want bad things to happen to you (Nawazuddin). I know you are really good. For this, I'm really really sorry. The video that you saw on social media, I'm really sorry about that. I'm so sorry, sir. The case that madam did was a false one. I don't want any action against you...I am so sorry Nawaz sir. My mistake is not forgivable but I fold my hands and apologise to you."

