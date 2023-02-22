 
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Sheeba Chaddha discusses her constant work and element of creativity

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

Sheeba Chaddha talks about artists achieving creative satisfaction
Sheeba Chaddha talks about artists achieving creative satisfaction

Actress Sheeba Chaddha talks about how thrilled she is to be an actress and practice her creativity every day. 

In a recent interview, she said, “With work happening persistently, you are bound to get the kind of roles you always craved for. Same is happening with me. I am shooting round the clock and the kind of roles I am getting are diverse to the core. I feel creatively fulfilled but at the same time, I am left with no time for breaks. Also, at times I have to let go of some really good scripts due to back-to-back work but no complaints. It’s content-driven characters that we artistes work for all our lives.”

She further added, “For now we all know how web space has transformed our lives and provided makers, actors and technicians with a new lease of life. What we need to do is to not clutter the platform and try to continue bringing up projects that are worthy enough. The unprecedented success our series Mirzapur garnered was a big surprise for all of us but at the same time, it motivated us to up our sleeves and take the content a notch up with the following seasons. I strongly feel only good content can survive at the end.”

She concluded with, “We have already shot for Mirzapur 3 and have a series of projects like an Indo-Canadian film Rabia & Olivia along with another by Anand Tiwari that has Vicky Kaushal in lead as well as a German series. So, for now, I have some beautiful characters in store.”

More From Showbiz:

Ranbir Kapoor talks about moment Raha was born

Ranbir Kapoor talks about moment Raha was born

Rakul Preet Singh talks about how box office success doesn't define film

Rakul Preet Singh talks about how box office success doesn't define film

Katrina Kaif reveals she was uncomfortable with paparazzi chasing her everywhere

Katrina Kaif reveals she was uncomfortable with paparazzi chasing her everywhere
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother claims that he bought house help's loyalties

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother claims that he bought house help's loyalties

Kai Po Che turns 10 years old, Abhishek Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Kai Po Che turns 10 years old, Abhishek Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushmita Sen slams paparazzi culture in support of Alia Bhatt

Sushmita Sen slams paparazzi culture in support of Alia Bhatt
Nawazuddin Siddiqui finally breaks silence over wife and house help's allegations

Nawazuddin Siddiqui finally breaks silence over wife and house help's allegations
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's house helps seeks apology from him for 'false' claims

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's house helps seeks apology from him for 'false' claims
Aditya Roy Kapur finally responds to 'awkward fan moment' at 'The Night Manager' premiere

Aditya Roy Kapur finally responds to 'awkward fan moment' at 'The Night Manager' premiere
Ram Charan become first Indian celebrity to appear at 'Good Morning America' show

Ram Charan become first Indian celebrity to appear at 'Good Morning America' show
Shaan condemns attack on Sonu Nigam, urges authorities to take action

Shaan condemns attack on Sonu Nigam, urges authorities to take action
'DDLJ' remake is a complete no-no for Kajol: Here's why?

'DDLJ' remake is a complete no-no for Kajol: Here's why?