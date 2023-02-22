Sheeba Chaddha discusses her constant work and element of creativity

Sheeba Chaddha talks about artists achieving creative satisfaction

Actress Sheeba Chaddha talks about how thrilled she is to be an actress and practice her creativity every day.

In a recent interview, she said, “With work happening persistently, you are bound to get the kind of roles you always craved for. Same is happening with me. I am shooting round the clock and the kind of roles I am getting are diverse to the core. I feel creatively fulfilled but at the same time, I am left with no time for breaks. Also, at times I have to let go of some really good scripts due to back-to-back work but no complaints. It’s content-driven characters that we artistes work for all our lives.”

She further added, “For now we all know how web space has transformed our lives and provided makers, actors and technicians with a new lease of life. What we need to do is to not clutter the platform and try to continue bringing up projects that are worthy enough. The unprecedented success our series Mirzapur garnered was a big surprise for all of us but at the same time, it motivated us to up our sleeves and take the content a notch up with the following seasons. I strongly feel only good content can survive at the end.”

She concluded with, “We have already shot for Mirzapur 3 and have a series of projects like an Indo-Canadian film Rabia & Olivia along with another by Anand Tiwari that has Vicky Kaushal in lead as well as a German series. So, for now, I have some beautiful characters in store.”