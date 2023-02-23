Prince Harry told to ‘slow down’ by Prince William, Meghan was ‘American afterall’

Prince Harry expresses his excitement as he told his brother Prince William about Meghan Markle back in the day.



The Duke of Sussex reveals he was elated over becoming a foursome with William and Kate after the addition of Meghan into the mix.

Writing in memoir ‘Spare’, Prince Harry talks about his conversation with his brother and sister-in-law: “I said I couldn’t wait for them to meet her, that I looked forward to the four of us spending lots of time together, and I confessed, for the umpteenth time, that this had long been my dream—to join them with an equal partner. To become a foursome.”

He adds: “I’d said this to Willy so many times, and he’d always replied: It might not happen, Harold! And you’ve got to be OK with that. Well, now I felt that it was going to happen, and I told him so—but he still said to slow down. She’s an American actress after all, Harold. Anything might happen. I nodded, a bit hurt. Then hugged him and Kate and left.”