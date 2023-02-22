 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles won't persuade Prince Harry to attend the coronation

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

King Charles wont persuade Prince Harry to attend the coronation

King Charles III has no time to waste on talks with his son Prince Harry to persuade him to attend the landmark event, a source has claimed.

An insider has claimed that the 74-year-old monarch, who is set to be crowned alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla on May 6, "is busy in preparation of his big day and does not want to indulge into any new controversy by holding talks with the Duke of Sussex ahead of the Coronation."

A friend of the King previously told The Daily Beast: "Charles adores Harry and wants him to be there. "But he has a Coronation to organise."

Prince Harry, whose attendance at the King's Coronation remains unknown, had requested to hold a meeting with his father and brother before to clear the air with not only Charles but also Prince William.

There are speculations that Harry and Meghan would prefer to remain out of the spotlight by staying away from the King Charles' Coronation.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Fergie 'talked over each other' to train Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, Fergie 'talked over each other' to train Meghan Markle
Prince Harry told to ‘slow down’ by Prince William, Meghan was ‘American afterall’

Prince Harry told to ‘slow down’ by Prince William, Meghan was ‘American afterall’
Prince Harry sent romantic letter to Meghan Markle after dropping phone in water: Read

Prince Harry sent romantic letter to Meghan Markle after dropping phone in water: Read

Kelsea Ballerini's ex husband Morgan Evans slams her over 'lying' about their divorce

Kelsea Ballerini's ex husband Morgan Evans slams her over 'lying' about their divorce
Alan Cumming confirmed to star alongside Charlie Creed-Miles and Clare Coulter for new film 'Drive Back Home'

Alan Cumming confirmed to star alongside Charlie Creed-Miles and Clare Coulter for new film 'Drive Back Home'
Kelsea Ballerini takes a dig at ex-husband in latest interview: 'I don't need to care about his feelings anymore'

Kelsea Ballerini takes a dig at ex-husband in latest interview: 'I don't need to care about his feelings anymore'
Kelsea Ballerini shares how she 'swan dove right on in' the DMs of rumoured boyfriend Chase Stokes

Kelsea Ballerini shares how she 'swan dove right on in' the DMs of rumoured boyfriend Chase Stokes
Mary Elizabeth Winstead joins husband Ewan McGregor for TV adaptation of 'A Gentleman in Moscow'

Mary Elizabeth Winstead joins husband Ewan McGregor for TV adaptation of 'A Gentleman in Moscow'
Elizabeth Banks shares a 'sweet moment' of Ray Liotta 'living his best life' with fiancée Jacy Nittolo

Elizabeth Banks shares a 'sweet moment' of Ray Liotta 'living his best life' with fiancée Jacy Nittolo
K-pop gets its first A.I idol dating scandal

K-pop gets its first A.I idol dating scandal
Korean film 'Unlocked' charts high but receives mixed reviews

Korean film 'Unlocked' charts high but receives mixed reviews
Will Smith pokes fun at himself on Tik Tok as recalls 2022 Oscars slapgate

Will Smith pokes fun at himself on Tik Tok as recalls 2022 Oscars slapgate