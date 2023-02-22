King Charles won't persuade Prince Harry to attend the coronation

King Charles III has no time to waste on talks with his son Prince Harry to persuade him to attend the landmark event, a source has claimed.

An insider has claimed that the 74-year-old monarch, who is set to be crowned alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla on May 6, "is busy in preparation of his big day and does not want to indulge into any new controversy by holding talks with the Duke of Sussex ahead of the Coronation."

A friend of the King previously told The Daily Beast: "Charles adores Harry and wants him to be there. "But he has a Coronation to organise."

Prince Harry, whose attendance at the King's Coronation remains unknown, had requested to hold a meeting with his father and brother before to clear the air with not only Charles but also Prince William.

There are speculations that Harry and Meghan would prefer to remain out of the spotlight by staying away from the King Charles' Coronation.