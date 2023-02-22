Brooklyn Beckham seemingly makes fun of Kate Middleton's attempt to make pancakes

David Beckham and Victoria's son Brooklyn, who's a famous cook, has seemingly mocked Prince William's wife Kate Middleton by showing of his flipping skills after her kitchen disaster video went viral.

The Princess of Wales was left red-faced when she got stuck in with the pancake making during a royal visit to Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough on Tuesday, sparking reactions from fans.

In the viral video, Kate can be seen laughing along with others in the room as she struggled to stop the pancake from sticking. The Princess had to use the spatula to peel the food from the pan. She eventually managed to free some of the pancake to flip it over leading to cheers from those in the room.

Brooklyn Beckham also appeared making fun of the royal's attempt as the young boy showed off his talent in the kitchen by perfectly flipping the pancake with his eyes closed, attracting massive applause and hilarious comments from fans.





Nicola Peltz's hubby shared the clip to his Instagram, captioning: "But could you do it with your eyes closed." He also added some funny emojis in the end.

Brooklyn's father, David Beckham, could not help praising his son's skills as he reacted to the clip: "I couldn’t do it with my eyes open. Looks a good pancake."

Some social media users took a veiled-jibe at the Princess of Wales as they wrote: "Kate Middleton has never used a spatula in her life" and asked," This is your great example of womanhood? This is your dutiful wife and loving mother of 3? This lady literally can’t fry an egg."