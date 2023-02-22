 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Americans, Britons and Australians fed up with Prince Harry Meghan Markle?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

Americans, Britons and Australians fed up with Prince Harry Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's narrative against the royal family has been failed as Americans, Britons and Australians seem to be fed up with the Duje and Duchess of Sussex.

Former conservative MP Louise Mensch has lashed out at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex while talking to Piers Morgan on Sky News, claiming everyone is "fed up" with them.

Louise Mensch told the former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan that while the Sussexes "sell a lot of books" they have "chucked away whatever credibility they had with both hands".

They were discussing the recent "South Park" episode entitled "Worldwide Privacy Tour", where the "Prince and Princess of Canada" are mocked for claiming they want privacy and seclusion while simultaneously drawing attention to themselves.

"Now, they sell a lot of books because, let’s face it, we all like a bit of gossip, but they have chucked away whatever credibility they had with both hands," Mensch told Piers Morgan.

It is to mention here that a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry has shot down rumours that the couple were planning to sue over the parody.

More From Entertainment:

US TV presenter takes aim at Meghan and Harry after South Park episode

US TV presenter takes aim at Meghan and Harry after South Park episode

Meghan's ex-friend suggests she and Harry lack what it needs to become celebrities in US

Meghan's ex-friend suggests she and Harry lack what it needs to become celebrities in US

King Charles could make big announcement about non-working royals on coronation

King Charles could make big announcement about non-working royals on coronation
Prince Andrew avoids jail by making settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre?

Prince Andrew avoids jail by making settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre?
King Charles III prefers royal duty over Camilla?

King Charles III prefers royal duty over Camilla?
Meghan Markle 'embarrassed' by Prince Harry adventures with 'older woman'

Meghan Markle 'embarrassed' by Prince Harry adventures with 'older woman'
Brooklyn Beckham seemingly makes fun of Kate Middleton's attempt to make pancakes

Brooklyn Beckham seemingly makes fun of Kate Middleton's attempt to make pancakes
Selena Gomez becomes the most followed woman on Instagram

Selena Gomez becomes the most followed woman on Instagram

Meghan Markle ‘freaked out’ Prince William after ‘leaning in for hug’

Meghan Markle ‘freaked out’ Prince William after ‘leaning in for hug’
Prince Harry, Fergie 'talked over each other' to train Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, Fergie 'talked over each other' to train Meghan Markle
King Charles won't persuade Prince Harry to attend the coronation

King Charles won't persuade Prince Harry to attend the coronation
Prince Harry told to ‘slow down’ by Prince William, Meghan was ‘American afterall’

Prince Harry told to ‘slow down’ by Prince William, Meghan was ‘American afterall’