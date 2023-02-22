Americans, Britons and Australians fed up with Prince Harry Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's narrative against the royal family has been failed as Americans, Britons and Australians seem to be fed up with the Duje and Duchess of Sussex.

Former conservative MP Louise Mensch has lashed out at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex while talking to Piers Morgan on Sky News, claiming everyone is "fed up" with them.

Louise Mensch told the former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan that while the Sussexes "sell a lot of books" they have "chucked away whatever credibility they had with both hands".

They were discussing the recent "South Park" episode entitled "Worldwide Privacy Tour", where the "Prince and Princess of Canada" are mocked for claiming they want privacy and seclusion while simultaneously drawing attention to themselves.

"Now, they sell a lot of books because, let’s face it, we all like a bit of gossip, but they have chucked away whatever credibility they had with both hands," Mensch told Piers Morgan.

It is to mention here that a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry has shot down rumours that the couple were planning to sue over the parody.