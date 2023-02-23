Meghan's ex-friend suggests she and Harry lack what it needs to become celebrities in US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have underestimated how much cache they would have in the world of Hollywood, said a former friend of the Duchess of Sussex.



According to express.co.uk, TV presenter Nick Ede claims to have been friends with Meghan long before she ever met Prince Harry.



Meghan Markle, a former actress who is married to Prince Harry, now lives in California along with her husband and two children after stepping down as a working royal.

Nick said he asked Meghan to host the London Global Gift Gala at ME Hotel on November 19, 2013, and claims they remained friends for a few years after



Speaking to the Daily Express, he said,"She flew in and we became really good friends. You know, we had a really nice, fun, good relationship. And we're friends for a few years."



Nick, the presenter of The Royal Agenda on Royalty TV Rsaid: "I think it's quite interesting to have known her to now see what it's like in LA for her. I've got lots of friends who live there, who know what their reputation is like and it's changed a lot."



Meghan's former friend said, "I think the thing is that you forget that in Hollywood royalty isn't somebody with a title. It's J.Lo, it's Sharon Stone, it's Beyonce, it's the Kardashians. That's their royalty."

Nick said: "I think they came in and thought that the number one people on the block and they're not really."

He added, "They're kind of quite far down really in that pecking order. And I think that's been an issue with them, in that sense of stepping down."

Meghan and Harry have been making headlines as King Charles' coronation approaches.

It is still not known whether Meghan would accompany Harry to the coronation.