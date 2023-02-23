 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan's ex-friend suggests she and Harry lack what it needs to become celebrities in US

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Meghans ex-friend suggests she and Harry lack what it needs to become celebrities in US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have underestimated how much cache they would have in the world of Hollywood, said a former friend of the Duchess of Sussex.

According to express.co.uk, TV presenter Nick Ede claims to have been friends with Meghan long before she ever met Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle, a former actress who is married to Prince Harry, now lives in California along with her husband and two children after stepping down as a working royal.

Nick said he asked Meghan to host the London Global Gift Gala at ME Hotel on November 19, 2013, and claims they remained friends for a few years after

Speaking to the Daily Express, he said,"She flew in and we became really good friends. You know, we had a really nice, fun, good relationship. And we're friends for a few years."

Nick, the presenter of The Royal Agenda on Royalty TV Rsaid: "I think it's quite interesting to have known her to now see what it's like in LA for her. I've got lots of friends who live there, who know what their reputation is like and it's changed a lot."

Meghan's former friend said, "I think the thing is that you forget that in Hollywood royalty isn't somebody with a title. It's J.Lo, it's Sharon Stone, it's Beyonce, it's the Kardashians. That's their royalty."

Nick said: "I think they came in and thought that the number one people on the block and they're not really."

He added, "They're kind of quite far down really in that pecking order. And I think that's been an issue with them, in that sense of stepping down."

Meghan and Harry have been making headlines as King Charles' coronation approaches.

It is still not known whether Meghan would accompany Harry to the coronation.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles could make big announcement about non-working royals on coronation

King Charles could make big announcement about non-working royals on coronation
Americans, Britons and Australians fed up with Prince Harry Meghan Markle?

Americans, Britons and Australians fed up with Prince Harry Meghan Markle?
Prince Andrew avoids jail by making settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre?

Prince Andrew avoids jail by making settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre?
King Charles III prefers royal duty over Camilla?

King Charles III prefers royal duty over Camilla?
Meghan Markle 'embarrassed' by Prince Harry adventures with 'older woman'

Meghan Markle 'embarrassed' by Prince Harry adventures with 'older woman'
Brooklyn Beckham seemingly makes fun of Kate Middleton's attempt to make pancakes

Brooklyn Beckham seemingly makes fun of Kate Middleton's attempt to make pancakes
Selena Gomez becomes the most followed woman on Instagram

Selena Gomez becomes the most followed woman on Instagram

Prince Harry, Fergie 'talked over each other' to train Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, Fergie 'talked over each other' to train Meghan Markle
King Charles won't persuade Prince Harry to attend the coronation

King Charles won't persuade Prince Harry to attend the coronation
Prince Harry told to ‘slow down’ by Prince William, Meghan was ‘American afterall’

Prince Harry told to ‘slow down’ by Prince William, Meghan was ‘American afterall’
Prince Harry sent romantic letter to Meghan Markle after dropping phone in water: Read

Prince Harry sent romantic letter to Meghan Markle after dropping phone in water: Read

Kelsea Ballerini's ex husband Morgan Evans slams her over 'lying' about their divorce

Kelsea Ballerini's ex husband Morgan Evans slams her over 'lying' about their divorce