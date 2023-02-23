 
Aditi Rao Hydari talks about doing 'period drama films' constantly

Aditi Rao Hydari is all set to feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Heeramandi
Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who is all set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhasali’s upcoming period film Heeramandi, talks about selecting such kind of films on a contant basis.

While talking to Pinkvilla, she revealed why she is constantly drawn to period drama films.

Aditi added: "I really don't know," said the actress, who further explained why she chose to do period films. "I know that period dramas just come into my life somehow or the other. But I don't know what it is and why I love them so much. 100 percent, it is also me and my love for these epic love stories or period love stories or anything to do with history. It always sort of makes me more excited."

She further went on to say: "Even when I listen to something regular, I'm like 'Is this period?' I think I just enjoy it because there is something about history, right? I don't know, it's something magical about it. I'm not sure what it is, but I'm happy that I get to do lot of these period dramas."

Aditi Rao Hydari is widely-known to play Anarkali in historical film Taj: Divided by Blood. She also starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Kalank. Now, the actress is gearing up to feature in Heeramandi along with Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala and Sharmin Shehgal, reports PinkVilla. 

