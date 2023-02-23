 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew warned that America is ‘not a dumping ground for royals’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Prince Andrew may be eyeing to move to United States after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle migrated after stepping down as senior royals.

The Duke of York is looking to “reinvent himself” after he reached a settlement in his sexual assault case with Virginia Giuffre. According to The Sun, an insider had revealed that Andrew has been “keenly keeping an eye on” the Sussexes for the move.

However, royal columnist Lee Cohen told Express.co.uk that America is “not a dumping ground” for royals.

“I don’t believe the Duke of York will move here, and even if he did, I shouldn’t think he would follow the acid approach of the Sussexes,” said Cohen.

“Let’s just hope that if even if he did, with the catastrophic precedent set by the intolerable Sussexes, America does not become a dumping ground for British Royals who could not make it at home.”

Royal expert Ingrid Seward previously claimed that the Duke of York was going to “try and get on with his life.”

She wrote in The Sun, “The is contemplating following in the footsteps of the younger royal, feeling there might be the possibility of a new life for him in the world of broadcasting, public speaking, television and even publishing.

“It is possible Andrew could even attempt to reinvent himself as a supporter of abused women and appear on TV chat shows in the States.”

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Wilde reportedly desperate to reconcile with Harry Styles after breakup

Olivia Wilde reportedly desperate to reconcile with Harry Styles after breakup
Pink talks ‘fame pains’ and ‘feeling protective’ of Britney Spears

Pink talks ‘fame pains’ and ‘feeling protective’ of Britney Spears
Prince Harry, Meghan to issue statement after reports say they're unhappy?

Prince Harry, Meghan to issue statement after reports say they're unhappy?
Kris Jenner wishes ‘heavenly birthday tribute’ to Robert Kardashian

Kris Jenner wishes ‘heavenly birthday tribute’ to Robert Kardashian
Killer of rapper Nipsey Hussle jailed for at least 60 years

Killer of rapper Nipsey Hussle jailed for at least 60 years
Britain's V&A museum secures David Bowie archive, will make public in 2025

Britain's V&A museum secures David Bowie archive, will make public in 2025
Prince Harry advised not to visit UK

Prince Harry advised not to visit UK
US TV presenter takes aim at Meghan and Harry after South Park episode

US TV presenter takes aim at Meghan and Harry after South Park episode

Meghan's ex-friend suggests she and Harry lack what it needs to become celebrities in US

Meghan's ex-friend suggests she and Harry lack what it needs to become celebrities in US

King Charles could make big announcement about non-working royals on coronation

King Charles could make big announcement about non-working royals on coronation
Americans, Britons and Australians fed up with Prince Harry Meghan Markle?

Americans, Britons and Australians fed up with Prince Harry Meghan Markle?
Prince Andrew avoids jail by making settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre?

Prince Andrew avoids jail by making settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre?