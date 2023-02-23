Prince Andrew warned that America is ‘not a dumping ground for royals’

Prince Andrew may be eyeing to move to United States after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle migrated after stepping down as senior royals.

The Duke of York is looking to “reinvent himself” after he reached a settlement in his sexual assault case with Virginia Giuffre. According to The Sun, an insider had revealed that Andrew has been “keenly keeping an eye on” the Sussexes for the move.

However, royal columnist Lee Cohen told Express.co.uk that America is “not a dumping ground” for royals.

“I don’t believe the Duke of York will move here, and even if he did, I shouldn’t think he would follow the acid approach of the Sussexes,” said Cohen.

“Let’s just hope that if even if he did, with the catastrophic precedent set by the intolerable Sussexes, America does not become a dumping ground for British Royals who could not make it at home.”

Royal expert Ingrid Seward previously claimed that the Duke of York was going to “try and get on with his life.”

She wrote in The Sun, “The is contemplating following in the footsteps of the younger royal, feeling there might be the possibility of a new life for him in the world of broadcasting, public speaking, television and even publishing.

“It is possible Andrew could even attempt to reinvent himself as a supporter of abused women and appear on TV chat shows in the States.”