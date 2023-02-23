 
Thursday Feb 23 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan to issue statement after reports say they're unhappy?

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

There are explosive reports of escalating tensions between Harry and Meghan following a parody of the pair on South Park, according to Australia's Channel 7.

"There are whispers in Los Angeles that they are unhappy," a show on the broadcaster said on Twitter.

The report of the tensions between Harry and Meghan came a day after the couple denied they plan to sue South Park.

The British tabloid media and royal fans enjoyed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex being targeted in the latest episode of the show.

It is being speculated that Meghan and Harry will step out soon to show their love to dismiss the rumors of tensions between them.


