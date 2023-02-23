Olivia Wilde reportedly desperate to reconcile with Harry Styles after breakup

Olivia Wilde is trying hard to get back together with ex-beau Harry Styles three months after they parted ways.

A source told Radar Online that the Don’t Worry Darling director “still harbors resentment toward Harry” for leaving her when she though they were going to get married.

“They made big plans and were looking at buying property together. Olivia really thought she and Harry were heading toward marriage,” the insider added.

“But he pulled the rug from under her, and she feels he was using her,” the source continued.

This comes after an insider told Heat Magazine that the As It Was hitmaker tried to end his relationship with Wilde "multiple times" before they finally called it off in November.

However each time he tried to leave, the director used to beg him to stay, the insider said, adding that Olivia used to “get upset” every time the former One Direction band member “tried to leave.”

The source went on to reveal all the reasons that made Styles leave Wilde, saying that the pop star was “so done with all the drama.”

“Her anxiety about other women, the toxic war with her ex Jason Sudeikis, her failure to connect with his friends and family, plus the apparent pressure to get engaged.

“It all became too much in the end,” the insider added. “The way Olivia kept going on about getting married and buying a place together was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”