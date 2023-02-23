Adele gets candid about back struggles, says a spinal disc is ‘worn away’

Adele got candid about her health struggles during one of her shows of her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace Colosseum.

The Easy on Me singer, whose 32-show performance run of ‘Weekends with Adele’ began in November, shared with the audience that she was performing with a disintegrated disc in her spine.

“Is anyone else kind of my age starting getting bad knees? I have got really bad sciatica in my left leg and my L5 disc is not f——— there anymore. It’s worn away,” the 34-year-old musician said, according to The Evening Standard, via People.

Someone Like You singer previously addressed some of these symptoms during her New Year’s Eve performance when she said in video footage from the event obtained by The Daily Star that she has to “waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica.”

The nerves on the L5 vertebra, per the Cleveland Clinic, provide sensation to the outer side of your lower leg, the upper part of your foot, and the space between your first and second toe.

The Rolling in the Deep songstress has detailed her back issues in previous interviews.

In September 2022, she told Elle that she “slipped her L6 in January 2021, when Angelo jumped out to scare her as she came out of the bathroom."

However, as she told The Face magazine in a November 2021 interview, her back issues go back to her teenage years.

“I slipped my first disc when I was 15 from sneezing. I was in bed and I sneezed and my fifth one flew out. In January, I slipped my sixth one, my L6. And then where I had a C‑section, my core was useless,” she explained at the time.