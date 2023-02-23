 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 23 2023
'Hera Pheri 3': First pic of OG's Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty from sets

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty begin shooting for 'Hera Pheri 3'

The highly anticipated comic franchise Hera Pheri’s next sequel enters the filming phase; Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty reprise the role of Raju, Baburao and Shyam.

First picture from the sets of Hera Pheri 3 have been unveiled that features the OGs posing for the camera dressed up in their iconic characters. In the picture, Paresh stood in between the other two actors. He is dressed in his Baburao look wearing a white shirt along with a dhoti.

Meanwhile, Akshay aka Raju is wearing his iconic printed shirt with red pants. On the other hand, Suniel is also visible in the picture dressed in his golden character of Shyam. The picture also features other crew members of the upcoming comedy film.

Fans are gushing over this inside picture as they feel very excited for the trio to collaborate once again to bring the magic of Hera Pheri on screen.

While expressing their excitement, one of the fans wrote: “OG trio is back again”, while another wrote: “Powerful trio.”

As per PinkVilla, team Hera Pheri has been conducting meetings for a few months to finalize a script. The sources stated: “The team is now confident that Hera Pheri 3 will do complete justice to all the hype and anticipation around part 3 of Hera Pheri. Right from producer, Firoz Nadiadwala to the actors – Akshay, Paresh, and Suniel are all excited with positivity to return on the set as Raju, Shyam, and Baburao.”

