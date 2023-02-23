 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Michael B. Jordan recounts ‘cherished life lesson’ from Chadwick Boseman

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Michael B. Jordan recounts ‘cherished life lesson’ from Chadwick Boseman
Michael B. Jordan recounts ‘cherished life lesson’ from Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan has just shed some light into the lessons he learned after meeting the famed Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman.

He broke it all down during Tuesday’s episode of The View.

There, he reflected on a ‘special’ moment he shared with Black Panther costar Chadwick Boseman.

“There was a moment on the press tour — we were backstage, we were in London, and we were getting ready to watch the movie for the first time together,” he began by saying.

“And we looked at each other like, 'We're connected for the rest of our lives'. I just remember sitting there and having a real connection, a real moment, with him.”

This exchange came well before Boseman went public with his health woes and thus Jordan admits, “Obviously [I] knew nothing at the time, had no idea, so when things unfolded the way they did and we unfortunately lost him, it really stuck with me.”

More From Entertainment:

'Gossip Girl' star Blake Lively auditioned for role in 'Mean Girls'

'Gossip Girl' star Blake Lively auditioned for role in 'Mean Girls'
P!nk reflects on her first interaction with pop icon Madonna: 'I loved her'

P!nk reflects on her first interaction with pop icon Madonna: 'I loved her'
Olivia Wilde reportedly desperate to reconcile with Harry Styles after breakup

Olivia Wilde reportedly desperate to reconcile with Harry Styles after breakup
Pink talks ‘fame pains’ and ‘feeling protective’ of Britney Spears

Pink talks ‘fame pains’ and ‘feeling protective’ of Britney Spears
Prince Harry, Meghan to issue statement after reports say they're unhappy?

Prince Harry, Meghan to issue statement after reports say they're unhappy?
Kris Jenner wishes ‘heavenly birthday tribute’ to Robert Kardashian

Kris Jenner wishes ‘heavenly birthday tribute’ to Robert Kardashian
Prince Andrew warned that America is ‘not a dumping ground for royals’

Prince Andrew warned that America is ‘not a dumping ground for royals’
Killer of rapper Nipsey Hussle jailed for at least 60 years

Killer of rapper Nipsey Hussle jailed for at least 60 years
Kim Kardashian pays tribute to late father in emotional post on his 79th birthday

Kim Kardashian pays tribute to late father in emotional post on his 79th birthday
Britain's V&A museum secures David Bowie archive, will make public in 2025

Britain's V&A museum secures David Bowie archive, will make public in 2025
Prince Harry advised not to visit UK

Prince Harry advised not to visit UK
US TV presenter takes aim at Meghan and Harry after South Park episode

US TV presenter takes aim at Meghan and Harry after South Park episode