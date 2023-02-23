 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 23 2023
By
Web Desk

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' to re-release in the USA before Oscars 2023

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

RRR actor Ram Charan is also set to make his debut in Good Morning America show
'RRR' actor Ram Charan is also set to make his debut in 'Good Morning America' show

India’s Oscar nominated film RRR is all set to premiere in the US theatres once again on March 3.

Film’s distributor in the United States; Variance Films shared the exciting news through their Twitter handle.

“RRR Final Trailer. Let the CelebRRRation begin! S.S. Rajamouli’s masterpiece #RRRMovie is roaring back to over 200 theatres nationwide staring March 3rd.” They also mentioned the list of the theatres where the film will be premiered.

The whole team of SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster film will attend the Oscars in the US. As per the reports, Natu Natu music director MM Keeravani and Lyricist Chandra Bose are already in the country. Meanwhile, actor Ram Charan has also arrived in the US. He also is prepping up to debut at the Good Morning America Show.

On the other hand, actor Jr NTR recently had a death in his family which is why he has delayed his trip for a while. He will fly to the LA soon.

Film RRR has been nominated in the 95th Academy Awards in the category of Best Original Song. The film revolves around the story of two freedom fighters; Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sita Rama Raju. SS Rajamouli’s directorial released all across the globe on March 25, 2022, reports IndiaToday. 

