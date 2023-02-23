 
Thursday Feb 23 2023
Britney Spears says she has sent hundreds of emotional pleas to sons to fix strained bond

Britney Spears believes her ex-husband Kevin Federline is influencing kids, which is why, despite sending hundred letters of emotional pleas they are not talking to her.

An insider spilt to Radar Online that the Hold Me Closer singer has gone from “sad to mad” after all her attempts at reconciliation did not receive any positive response from her sons.

The source said the singer thinks the former backup dancer is snubbing her efforts she is making to fix the strained bond with Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline.

Spears has been left feeling "iced out" by the boys as they haven’t visited her or talked to her for more than six months, the insider added.

"Britney says she must have sent hundreds if not thousands of emotional pleas for her boys to come over and talk things out," the source said.

"That's what she needs more than anything to feel happy and fully centered again," added the source. "She gave them everything she had."

The outlet shared that the singer’s husband Sam Asghari "assures her the boys just need more time and eventually they'll come visit."

