 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner admits Kim Kardashian is her 'favorite sister,' says 'we are very connected'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Kylie Jenner admits Kim Kardashian is her favorite sister, says we are very connected
Kylie Jenner admits Kim Kardashian is her 'favorite sister,' says 'we are very connected'

Kylie Jenner opened up about her famous Kardashian-Jenner family and the reality star candidly revealed her favorite sibling is her sister, Kim Kardashian.

Kylie, 25, in her latest interview with the Vanity Fair Italy, shared that Kim is her favorite sister at the moment, although she said her favorite "changes over time."

"We are very connected," she said. "She is always the first sister I call when I need something. We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder confessed, “Kim has changed so much recently. We are very connected, she is always the first sister I call when I need something. We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately.”

The mother of two also praised the SKIMS businesswoman for teaching her “strength, and the ability to always tell yourself that you can do it, come way may”, describing her as “really strong.”

Kylie agreed that, despite being the closest in age to Kendall Jenner, they have the “least in common, without a doubt.”

“You know what they say, though? Opposites attract. And that’s how it works with us,” she insisted, explaining that the 818 founder had taught her “the importance of friendship and unconditional love.”

More From Entertainment:

'Gossip Girl' star Blake Lively auditioned for role in 'Mean Girls'

'Gossip Girl' star Blake Lively auditioned for role in 'Mean Girls'
Michael B. Jordan recounts ‘cherished life lesson’ from Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan recounts ‘cherished life lesson’ from Chadwick Boseman
P!nk reflects on her first interaction with pop icon Madonna: 'I loved her'

P!nk reflects on her first interaction with pop icon Madonna: 'I loved her'
Olivia Wilde reportedly desperate to reconcile with Harry Styles after breakup

Olivia Wilde reportedly desperate to reconcile with Harry Styles after breakup
Pink talks ‘fame pains’ and ‘feeling protective’ of Britney Spears

Pink talks ‘fame pains’ and ‘feeling protective’ of Britney Spears
Paris Hilton reveals ‘beautiful’ name of her and Carter Reum’s son

Paris Hilton reveals ‘beautiful’ name of her and Carter Reum’s son
Prince Harry, Meghan to issue statement after reports say they're unhappy?

Prince Harry, Meghan to issue statement after reports say they're unhappy?
Kris Jenner wishes ‘heavenly birthday tribute’ to Robert Kardashian

Kris Jenner wishes ‘heavenly birthday tribute’ to Robert Kardashian
Prince Andrew warned that America is ‘not a dumping ground for royals’

Prince Andrew warned that America is ‘not a dumping ground for royals’
Killer of rapper Nipsey Hussle jailed for at least 60 years

Killer of rapper Nipsey Hussle jailed for at least 60 years
Kim Kardashian pays tribute to late father in emotional post on his 79th birthday

Kim Kardashian pays tribute to late father in emotional post on his 79th birthday