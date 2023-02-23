Kylie Jenner admits Kim Kardashian is her 'favorite sister,' says 'we are very connected'

Kylie Jenner opened up about her famous Kardashian-Jenner family and the reality star candidly revealed her favorite sibling is her sister, Kim Kardashian.

Kylie, 25, in her latest interview with the Vanity Fair Italy, shared that Kim is her favorite sister at the moment, although she said her favorite "changes over time."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder confessed, “Kim has changed so much recently. We are very connected, she is always the first sister I call when I need something. We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately.”

The mother of two also praised the SKIMS businesswoman for teaching her “strength, and the ability to always tell yourself that you can do it, come way may”, describing her as “really strong.”

Kylie agreed that, despite being the closest in age to Kendall Jenner, they have the “least in common, without a doubt.”

“You know what they say, though? Opposites attract. And that’s how it works with us,” she insisted, explaining that the 818 founder had taught her “the importance of friendship and unconditional love.”