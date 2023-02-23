 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt, KJo reacts to Rani Mukerji's 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' trailer

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Karan Johar calls Rani Mukerji's 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' as her 'best performance to date'

Rani Mukerji’s Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’s trailer just got released today; Filmmaker Karan Johar absolutely loved her performance in the film.

Karan, taking it to his, Instagram penned a long note for the actress praising her for portraying the role with perfection. He mentioned that he got the chance to watch the film earlier and he thinks that it is Rani’s best performance to date.

"I have had the privilege of seeing this heartbreaking and massively courageous film. Hand on heart this is Rani Mukerji’s best performance till date to say that she is absolutely outstanding is still not completely describing her portrayal of an anguished and distraught mother.”

Johar also lauded the team for the hard work: "I don’t think there is a single parent in this world that will not be hugely affected and then vindicated in the viewing of this brilliant film bravo to @emmayentertainment for producing their best and bravest film so far (props to Greenlawans high school #iykyk) and the director @ashhimachibber for her excellence in directing this film with such nuance! Yeh sirf trailer hai! Picture abhi baki hai, in cinemas 17th March 2023!!”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt also reposted the trailer on her Instagram story and wrote: “Weeping! What a moving trailer.”

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is set to hit theatres on March 17, 2023, reports IndiaToday. 

