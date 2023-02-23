Ezra Miller's 'The Flash' gears for CinemaCon screening ahead of release

The Flash is all set to have its CinemaCon 2023 screening two months earlier than its theatrical release in June 2023.

As reported by Variety, it’ll be the first full screening of The Flash, which is slated to release in theaters on June 16, 2023.

CinemaCon will be held in Las Vegas from April 24 through April 27. It is an event where major studios mostly showcase reels, first-look trailers and trot out celebrities at the yearly gathering.

Warner Bros. film The Flash is also scheduled to play in the late afternoon on April 25, 2023 at Caesars Palace.

The Flash seemingly has full support of new bosses of DCU James Gunn and Peter Safran, as Gunn recently referred to the film as “one of the greatest superhero movies ever made.”

Ezra miller who identifies themselves as non-binary is playing the lead in the movie, however, in recent years they exhibited troubling behavior, which has led to legal issues and assault and abuse charges.

In January, the actor pled guilty to unlawful trespassing in a Vermont burglary case. They almost faced up to one year’s probation and must pay a $500 fine.

The co-CEO at DC studios Peter Safran supported the actor saying “Ezra is completely committed to their recovery,” he further assured “and we are fully supportive of that journey that they’re on right now.”

Miller also opened up on mental health struggles and has addressed ongoing concerns about their behavior.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said over the summer.

“I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life” they added.