Thursday Feb 23 2023
'Gladiator 2' star Paul Mescal calls bulking up talks: 'Not interesting'

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

'Gladiator 2' star Paul Mescal calls bulking up talks: 'Not interesting'

Paul Mescal says he is not interested in the body transformation discussion of the upcoming Gladiator sequel.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar nominee said, “With films like this and superhero films, there is sometimes a focus on that, which I don’t find that interesting.

Of course, there’s a physical robustness required for the character, but past that, I’m not interested. This guy’s got to fight and got to be a beast. And whatever that looks and feels like is right for me is what it’s going to be.”

“Sometimes I see films, and I’m like, ‘That person doesn’t look real,” the actor added.

The Aftersun star is roped into helm Joaquin Phoenix’s grown-up nephew in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2, which follows the story of the 20 years event of the Oscar-winning movie starring Russell Crowe.

Original film collaborators, such as costume designer Janty Yates and production designer Arthur Max, are coming on board with director-producer Scott to complete the period film.

