 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal starrer 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga to release on THIS date

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is set to premiere on Netflix soon
'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' is set to premiere on Netflix soon

Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal’s upcoming investigative thriller film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is all set to release on Netflix on March 24.

The first official poster of the film has been dropped. The poster looks intense as Yami looks tense and scared while sitting in a plane. She has a gun pointed over her head. On the other hand, Sunny gives a suspicious look while looking into the camera. Through the poster, it seems like the duo is travelling in a plane which has been hijacked.

The Dasvi actor shared the poster and wrote: “Kursi ki peti baandh lijiye because this heist thriller will keep you on the edge AT ALL TIMES. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is all set to land on your screens on March 24, only on Netflix!”

Previously, the makers shared the glimpse of the film by dropping a small teaser which shows the Gautam playing the role of an air hostess while Kaushal is one of the passengers on board.

On the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in series Lost that streamed on ZEE5 on February 16. Her role in the series was loved and praised by the audience worldwide, reports IndiaToday. 

