 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry can’t ‘undo pain and heartache’ with ‘fleeting visits’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

File Footage

Insiders reveal, Prince William feels ‘nauseated’ by Prince Harry’s antics and has “seen first-hand the chaos” they have caused.

An inside source close to Closer Magazine brought these revelations to light.

They claimed, “William finds it nauseating that Harry and Meghan seem to think they can waltz back after all the damage they’ve caused,”

“As far as William is concerned, he has no desire to play happy families with Harry and Meghan when it suits them.”

“He has seen first-hand the chaos they have caused. Both he and Kate have a strong sense of what is right, and as far as they’re concerned, it takes more than a fleeting visit to undo all of the pain and heartache they have caused, which they are yet to publicly apologise for.”

More From Entertainment:

Lady Gaga calls Selena Gomez ‘beautiful’ after she compared herself to Bella Hadid

Lady Gaga calls Selena Gomez ‘beautiful’ after she compared herself to Bella Hadid
Victoria Beckham won't let Cruz make same mistakes in career as Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham won't let Cruz make same mistakes in career as Brooklyn

Kylie Jenner reveals she doesn’t let social media ‘hatred’ affect her anymore

Kylie Jenner reveals she doesn’t let social media ‘hatred’ affect her anymore

Kate taking off her coat inside nursing home shows 'how far royal family has come'

Kate taking off her coat inside nursing home shows 'how far royal family has come'
Brendan Fraser returns to Hollywood with 'The Whale'

Brendan Fraser returns to Hollywood with 'The Whale'
Brooklyn Beckham reveals he’s over 20 tattoos dedicated to his wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham reveals he’s over 20 tattoos dedicated to his wife Nicola Peltz
Harry, Meghan to steal limelight away from Charles' coronations, expert

Harry, Meghan to steal limelight away from Charles' coronations, expert
K-pop group G-idle’s Minnie and Anne-Marie confirmed for collaboration

K-pop group G-idle’s Minnie and Anne-Marie confirmed for collaboration
New Jeans becomes first K-pop group to chart on Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks

New Jeans becomes first K-pop group to chart on Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks
Kylie Jenner rejects rumors she shaded Selena Gomez over her eyebrows, ‘this is silly’

Kylie Jenner rejects rumors she shaded Selena Gomez over her eyebrows, ‘this is silly’
'Ant-Man 3' director reveals why Michael Peña not in film

'Ant-Man 3' director reveals why Michael Peña not in film
Tom Hanks' dramedy 'A Man Called Otto' crosses $100 million box-office milestone

Tom Hanks' dramedy 'A Man Called Otto' crosses $100 million box-office milestone