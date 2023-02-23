Riley Keough’s upcoming show gives subtle tribute to grandma Elvis Presley

Riley Keough is set to star in an upcoming miniseries that gives homage her late grandpa, the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley.

Premiering on March 3rd, 2023, Keough is starring in the Amazon Video adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel of the same name, Daisy Jones & The Six.

The costume designer for the show, Denise Wingate told People Magazine that there was a tribute to the legendary musician incorporated in the show through its costumes.

“We didn’t talk about her family that much or her lineage — I was very respectful of her private life — but I did find this woman named Love Melody who made rock and roll clothes in the ’70s,” Wingate told the outlet.

“She actually made two jumpsuits for Elvis Presley, so I had her make two beautiful, long coats for the show,” she added, revealing that one piece is a “denim leather patchwork long coat” and the other “a beautiful rust leather.”

Keough, 33, will be playing the titular character Daisy Jones in a Fleetwood Mac-inspired ‘70s rock band that struggles with its rise to fame.

“I thought it was nice to bring that back in the fold and have a little bit of that history,” the costume designer continued of the subtle tribute.

The 10-episode series also stars Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone, Sam Claflin and more as the glamorous rockers.

According to the designer “there is a part of Riley that is Daisy” and called it a “perfect casting.”

The Zola actress is the eldest grandchild of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Riley’s mother, Lisa Marie, was Elvis’ only child and passed away at age 54 on January 12th, 2023, after suffering from cardiac arrest.

Currently, Keough’s appointment as trustee of Graceland after Lisa Marie’s passing is contested by grandma Priscilla.