 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Usher gushes over K-pop girl group Blackpink in recent interview

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Usher was full of praises for the girl group
GQ Magazine released an issue featuring American artist Usher who complimented the K-pop group Blackpink. The singer also took a look at his career so far, and discussed his Las Vegas residency.

He then revealed how his first introduction to Blackpink was in Atlanta the previous year, where he went with his two teenage sons. The artist was in awe after seeing their choreography, their wardrobe and overall storytelling, saying: “They were putting on a show. Wardrobe, great sequencing, with the lighting and everything working in sync – there’s no detail spared. I loved that.

He also explained that he took note of how detail oriented Blackpink’s approach to their work was, and sought to incorporate that into his own Las Vegas residency: “I really wanted to give women something to look forward to, something to come here to Las Vegas with their friends for. They come out and really enjoy themselves for the entire weekend. They want to be able to really get away and have an experience.”

His residency in Las Vegas “Usher: My Way” is currently running at the Dolby Live and is set to run until July.

