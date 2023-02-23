 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 23 2023
By
Web Desk

'Ant-Man 3' director reveals why Michael Peña not in film

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Ant-Man 3 director reveals why Michael Peña not in film

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed revealed the reason fan-favorite Michael Peña not featured in the movie.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 58-year-old said the absence of the Narcos: Mexico star was due to the team being trapped in the Quantum Realm at the film's start, and many new characters were there.

"There were no versions of this movie [with Luis]," Reed continued. "There are a lot of characters in the movie. We obviously have our Lang, van Dyne and Pym family, but then we also introduced Kang, MODOK and all of our Freedom Fighter characters. So we had to make decisions early on about what stories we could tell and what stories we couldn't tell.

"I love those characters. They were really, really fun and part of the Lang family, but as we got further and further into [development] and knew we wanted to bring the family into the Quantum Realm pretty early in the movie, it just didn't make sense [to include Luis and co.]."

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opened to mixed reviews from fans and critics alike.

More From Entertainment:

New Jeans becomes first K-pop group to chart on Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks

New Jeans becomes first K-pop group to chart on Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks
Kylie Jenner rejects rumors she shaded Selena Gomez over her eyebrows, ‘this is silly’

Kylie Jenner rejects rumors she shaded Selena Gomez over her eyebrows, ‘this is silly’
Usher gushes over K-pop girl group Blackpink in recent interview

Usher gushes over K-pop girl group Blackpink in recent interview
Miley Cyrus credits fans for ‘Flowers’ success as song hits major milestone

Miley Cyrus credits fans for ‘Flowers’ success as song hits major milestone

‘The Rock’ gets pulled over by police in Texas

‘The Rock’ gets pulled over by police in Texas
Riley Keough’s upcoming show gives subtle tribute to grandma Elvis Presley

Riley Keough’s upcoming show gives subtle tribute to grandma Elvis Presley
'Doctor Who' Phil Davis quits over 'embarrassing' BAFTA ceremony

'Doctor Who' Phil Davis quits over 'embarrassing' BAFTA ceremony
'Cocaine Bear' director Elizabeth Banks packs surprise for mom in film

'Cocaine Bear' director Elizabeth Banks packs surprise for mom in film
'Sea of Love' director tore off my merkin during scene: Ellen Barkin

'Sea of Love' director tore off my merkin during scene: Ellen Barkin
'The Hunger Games' actor Sam Claflin talks on Finnick after 10 years

'The Hunger Games' actor Sam Claflin talks on Finnick after 10 years
Melissa Joan Hart reflects on her fling with ’90s co-star Ryan Reynolds

Melissa Joan Hart reflects on her fling with ’90s co-star Ryan Reynolds
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ costumes and original props to go up for auction

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ costumes and original props to go up for auction