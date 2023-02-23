 
Thursday Feb 23 2023
Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor and others react to Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway trailer

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has left an everlasting effect on celebrities from B-town. Alia Bhatt was left weeping while Arjun Kapoor was shaken to his core. 

Taking to her Instagram stories, Alia Bhatt shared the trailer and wrote, "Weeping! What a moving trailer!" Abhishek Bachchan also took to his Twitter and wrote, "Looking powerful. All the best guys."

The film shows Rani as a struggling mother who is striving hard to take care of her kids while state plays hard to keep them in foster care. Karan Johar also called it Rani’s best performance so far. He penned down a long note after trailer release as well.

Taking to his Instagram, KJo wrote, “I have had the privilege of seeing this heartbreaking and massively courageous film…Hand on heart this is Rani Mukerji’s best performance till date … to say that she is absolutely outstanding is still not completely describing her portrayal of an anguished and distraught mother."

Arjun wrote, "I don’t think there is a single parent in this world that will not be hugely affected and then vindicated in the viewing of this brilliant film… bravo to @emmayentertainment for producing their best and bravest film so far ( props to Greenlawans high school #iykyk) and the director @ashhimachibber for her excellence in directing this film with such nuance! Yeh sirf trailer hai! Picture abhi baki hai… in cinemas 17th March 2023!!”

