Harry, Meghan to steal limelight away from Charles' coronations, expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take the limelight away from King Charles III’s coronation whether or not they will attend the ceremony, claimed expert.

Writing for NZ Herald, Australian commentator Daniela Elser commented that the moment the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will arrive for the historic event, the global press will be “trained on” the pair to catch their "every blink and glance at” Prince William and Kate Middleton.

However, even if the California-based couple do not decide to turn up for the ceremony, the media will focus their attention on them and take away the limelight from the King and the royal family, the expert said.

“The Sussexes’ non-attendance would set off an international media hoo-ha and take attention away from Charles and the Giant Historic Moment,” Elser penned, adding, the pair would get "co-star billing" during the ceremony.