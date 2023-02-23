 
Kate taking off her coat inside nursing home shows 'how far royal family has come'

Kate Middleton made headlines after she visited nursing home, the Oxford House Nursing Home, in Slough with husband Prince Harry.

The Princess of Wales opted for a camel coat from Max & Co over a navy turtle neck but she broke the royal code when she removed the coat when inside the nursing home.

A US royal TiKToker, with account name @matta_of_fact, noted the move while discussing how Kate’s “unnoticeable gesture” signifies “huge” change for Royal family.

She said what the mother-of-three did was in direct contrast to the behaviour of the late Queen Elizabeth II, as per Express.co.uk.

"If this doesn't feel like a big deal, this is why it struck me,” she said in her TikTok video. "Queen Elizabeth II during her reign was known for never taking her coat off during engagements even if she was going inside.”

“Part of that is just due to the era she was from, you know, you just keep it formal on these official engagements but for a long time it was the norm for royals to keep their coats on during engagements even if you were inside in say a hospital with children.

"Even Diana Princess of Wales, who was known to bring that personal element into royal visits, kept her coat on sometimes,” she added.

"So while it may not feel like a huge thing, Kate took her coat off during a royal visit, to this nursing home, it signifies a lot in terms of how far the royal family has come,” the TikTok user added.

