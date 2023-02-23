 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner reveals she doesn’t let social media ‘hatred’ affect her anymore

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Kylie Jenner reveals she doesn’t let social media ‘hatred’ affect her anymore
Kylie Jenner reveals she doesn’t let social media ‘hatred’ affect her anymore 

Kylie Jenner got candid about handling social media hate and online negativity in her latest interview.

Speaking to Vanity Fair Italy, the Kardashians star, 25, shared how she has become strong and doesn’t allow the backlash to affect her life.

Kylie told the outlet, “Look, you can’t even imagine what I’ve read over the years about myself.”

“But do you know what’s new? I don’t read the comments anymore,” she revealed. “I’ve become strong and I’ve realized that I don’t have to allow them into my life.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder explained, “Of course, you get reactions and sometimes it is impossible not to get caught up in something that is blatantly false.”

Kylie also revealed that the only people who give her a true image of herself are her family and friends. “Even in these cases, my mirror is my family, friends, people who love me: they are the only ones who give me back a true image of me, who really know who I am.”

More From Entertainment:

Kate taking off her coat inside nursing home shows 'how far the royal family has come'

Kate taking off her coat inside nursing home shows 'how far the royal family has come'
Brooklyn Beckham reveals he’s over 20 tattoos dedicated to his wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham reveals he’s over 20 tattoos dedicated to his wife Nicola Peltz
Harry, Meghan to steal limelight away from Charles' coronations, expert

Harry, Meghan to steal limelight away from Charles' coronations, expert
K-pop group G-idle’s Minnie and Anne-Marie confirmed for collaboration

K-pop group G-idle’s Minnie and Anne-Marie confirmed for collaboration
New Jeans becomes first K-pop group to chart on Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks

New Jeans becomes first K-pop group to chart on Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks
Kylie Jenner rejects rumors she shaded Selena Gomez over her eyebrows, ‘this is silly’

Kylie Jenner rejects rumors she shaded Selena Gomez over her eyebrows, ‘this is silly’
'Ant-Man 3' director reveals why Michael Peña not in film

'Ant-Man 3' director reveals why Michael Peña not in film
Tom Hanks' dramedy 'A Man Called Otto' crosses $100 million box-office milestone

Tom Hanks' dramedy 'A Man Called Otto' crosses $100 million box-office milestone
Usher gushes over K-pop girl group Blackpink in recent interview

Usher gushes over K-pop girl group Blackpink in recent interview
Miley Cyrus credits fans for ‘Flowers’ success as song hits major milestone

Miley Cyrus credits fans for ‘Flowers’ success as song hits major milestone

‘The Rock’ gets pulled over by police in Texas

‘The Rock’ gets pulled over by police in Texas
Riley Keough’s upcoming show gives subtle tribute to grandma Elvis Presley

Riley Keough’s upcoming show gives subtle tribute to grandma Elvis Presley