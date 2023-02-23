Prince Harry sorry for attacking William, other members of royal family?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be fed up with their own repeated attacks on royal family after facing massive public backlash.



A source, close to the couple, has claimed that "Harry is not happy with his repeated nonsense about his own people as he's changing his policy and attitude towards his father King Charles and brother Prince William and other members of the royal family."



The same source also said that Harry also regrets his decision of quitting the royal job for his wife, the Duchess of Sussex.



The Duke of Sussex is reportedly repenting some of his hasty moves against the royal family.

Some royal commentators have also been accusing Meghan of driving a wedge between Harry and the royal family since the couple stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and moved to the US to live a life of their choice.

"Sadly, I think the only way that things would go back to normal is if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were to separate and Prince Harry returned to the UK solo," Kinsey Schofield previously told the Mirror.

The things went worst when the couple made serious allegations on royal family during their tell-all interview with American TV host Oprah Winfrey and continued discussing their royal life and relationship with family members.

Now, Harry wants to reconcile with the royal family, and has made a appeal to the Firm to address the issues via table talks before the coronation. But the King has snubbed the Duke by rejecting his demand.