Thursday Feb 23 2023
Anushka Sharma looks beautiful in selfies from Bangkok

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Anushka Sharma takes to her Instagram to share selfies from her Bangkok trip. She has shared pictures of colorful food as well. 

She captioned the post as, “Didn’t do much on this short work trip to Bangkok so here’s my selfies with one of the most talked about things in Bangkok - Traffic!” In her selfies, glimpses of Bangkok traffic are visible.

She has also shared local Thai food pictures on her Instagram stories. She has been documenting her trip through her stories and sharing the colorful meals she is having. She shared a glimpse of her meal as she enjoyed mango rice and sauteed green beans at a street food eatery. She wrote on her Instagram stories, "A happy fed chappy."

On the work front, Anushka will be seen next in Chakda Xpress. In December, she announced the completion of the film on Instagram. She wrote, "It's a wrap on Chakda Xpress and thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot!"

