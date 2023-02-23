 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Shehnaaz Gill pauses her performance due to Azaan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill delays performance at Mumbai event due to Azaan
Shehnaaz Gill delays performance at Mumbai event due to Azaan

Shehnaaz Gill was recently performing at an event in Mumbai where she was about to sing, when she heard Azaan and did not proceed in respect.

In the video, Shehnaaz is receiving her award for Lokmat Digital Personality of Year, where the host asks her to sing a few lines. He says, "It feels so nice. No one else deserved this award better than you. Please sing a few lines, just anything. Whatever you have in your heart, just sing those few lines. Your fans are waiting eagerly for you to sing. I have requests saying people won't eat unless Shehnaaz sings."

As a reply to it, she first says, "Should I sing an unreleased song?" and then immediately said, "No, that cannot be. No, I will sing a song that is already out." She was about to start when she heard Azaan and paused there and bowed her head in respect. 

More From Showbiz:

Anushka Sharma looks beautiful in selfies from Bangkok

Anushka Sharma looks beautiful in selfies from Bangkok
Ranbir Kapoor talks about his, Alia Bhatt's win at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards

Ranbir Kapoor talks about his, Alia Bhatt's win at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards
Waheeda Rehman opens up about initial years of her career

Waheeda Rehman opens up about initial years of her career
Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor and others react to Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway trailer

Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor and others react to Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway trailer

Kangana Ranaut remembers Madhubala on death anniversary, calls herself replica of legendary actress

Kangana Ranaut remembers Madhubala on death anniversary, calls herself replica of legendary actress

Kartik Aaryan celebrates five years of 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'

Kartik Aaryan celebrates five years of 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'
Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal starrer 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga to release on THIS date

Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal starrer 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga to release on THIS date
Alia Bhatt, KJo reacts to Rani Mukerji's 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' trailer

Alia Bhatt, KJo reacts to Rani Mukerji's 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' trailer
Vijay Sethupathi does not believe in the 'concept of diet': Here's why?

Vijay Sethupathi does not believe in the 'concept of diet': Here's why?
Rani Mukerji starrer 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway': Trailer out now

Rani Mukerji starrer 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway': Trailer out now
SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' to re-release in the USA before Oscars 2023

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' to re-release in the USA before Oscars 2023
'Hera Pheri 3': First pic of OG's Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty from sets

'Hera Pheri 3': First pic of OG's Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty from sets