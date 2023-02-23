BTS’ Jimin is the face of the most viewed reels on the BTS Instagram page

 
Jimin is the face of the most popular reels on the Instagram page for mega successful K-pop group BTS. On February 4th, Jimin surprised his fans with a fun dance performance video featuring the HYYH medley songs.

This led to the the trend #JiminsDanceTime which took over several social media platforms. Right from the start, all three of the videos gained a lot of attention and blew up on both TikTok and Instagram. The singer was trending on worldwide tags on Twitter and according to Allkpop, the outfits he wore in the video all sold out soon after they were released.

On February 20th, Jimin’s HYYH medley performance video went on to accumulate a whopping 34.6 million views on Instagram. This took place in the span of three weeks, which made it the fastest video on the BTS account to achieve this, and has the most amount of views of any video on the page overall.

