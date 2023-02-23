 
Meghan Markle fears royal family 'is only fighting for Prince Harry'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Meghan Markle fears royal family is only fighting for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is reportedly upset for being ignored by King Charles after her and Prince Harry's tell-all stunts.

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle is said to be upset and overwhelmed following all the 'negative scrutiny' she and her husband are allegedly facing after their tell-all stunts against their own relatives.

Meghan is also not happy over King Charles III and royal family's reaction as the Firm is totally ignoring the former Suits star. She fears that the palace 'is only fighting for Prince Harry' amid coronation preparation.

"Meghan feels like the palace is only fighting for Prince Harry to attend and they don’t care whether she shows up or not. And that does not sit well with her. Rejection is one of Meghan's greatest insecurities, Kinsey Schofield told Fox News.

The expert added: "She does not want to be booed or humiliated on a global scale, yet she understands that her brand stateside increases in value with her proximity to the royal family."

The former Suits star and her spouse have faced intense media scrutiny following their six-part Netflix docuseries and Harry’s explosive memoir "Spare."

Schofield also pointed out that allegedly, Meghan's hubby wants "to secure a meeting" with the king and Prince William so that he doesn’t "feel iced out throughout the event." However, it is believed palace staff have told Harry "the king is too busy. If Harry does attend, I expect that he will feel a sense of loneliness."

King Charles III, who became king following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in September, will officially be crowned alongside his wife Camilla on May 6 at London’s Westminster Abbey. It’s uncertain whether Meghana and Harry will attend the historic event.

