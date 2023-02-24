 
Friday Feb 24 2023
King's coronation: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still waiting for invite

Friday Feb 24, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan's friend and journalist Omid Scobie has revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still waiting for an invitation to King Charles coronation.

Writing for Yahoo, the author of "Finding Freedom" said, the couple haven't made a decision on whether or not to attend the King's Coronation in May.

 The Coronation ceremony is taking place on May 6, which also happens to be the fourth birthday of the Sussexes' young son, Archie.

 "The reality, sources tell me, is that no-one, no matter how well-sourced, knows their plans right now," he wrote in his column.

He added, "The couple has yet to be invited and can't make a decision, nor any form of itinerary, until that happens.

It has been reported by the British media that the royal family plans to invite Harry and Meghan to the coronation.

Meghan is expected to skip the event as it takes place on the fourth birthday of their son Archie.



