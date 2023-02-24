 
entertainment
Friday Feb 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry says 'lovely' Doria was punished for being Meghan Markle mother

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 24, 2023

Prince Harry is touching upon British media’s assignation of Meghan Markle’s mother.

Doria Ragland was dragged in the media frenzy after Meghan’s pictures with Harry went public.

Writing in memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex notes how his mother-in-law’s roots were ridiculed by especially Boris Johnson’s sister.

He pens: “Sister Johnson further opined that Meg’s mother, Doria, was from “the wrong side of the tracks,” and as stone-cold proof she cited Doria’s dreadlocks.”

He adds: “This filth was being blasted out to three million Britons, about Doria, lovely Doria, born in Cleveland, Ohio, graduate of Fairfax High School, in a quintessentially middle-class part of Los Angeles.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry says Meghan Markle 'divorcee' label was ridiculed by media giant

Prince Harry says Meghan Markle 'divorcee' label was ridiculed by media giant
Harry Styles tops IFPI global singles chart with hit 'As It Was'

Harry Styles tops IFPI global singles chart with hit 'As It Was'
Prince Harry says 'Megologists' media knew 'more' about Meghan Markle

Prince Harry says 'Megologists' media knew 'more' about Meghan Markle
King's coronation: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still waiting for invite

King's coronation: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still waiting for invite

Nothing left for Prince Harry to say against royal family

Nothing left for Prince Harry to say against royal family

Prince Andrew says he won't leave his home

Prince Andrew says he won't leave his home

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry less popular than Prince Andrew in US: new poll

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry less popular than Prince Andrew in US: new poll
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years in LA rape case

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years in LA rape case
King Charles landing himself in trouble for Prince Harry?

King Charles landing himself in trouble for Prince Harry?
Prince Andrew feels lost over out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre?

Prince Andrew feels lost over out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre?
Austin Butler thanks his 'luck' for starting career 'young' and owing to his today's success

Austin Butler thanks his 'luck' for starting career 'young' and owing to his today's success
Paul Mescal believes opening up on his breakup with Phoebe Bridgers is 'just difficult territory'

Paul Mescal believes opening up on his breakup with Phoebe Bridgers is 'just difficult territory'