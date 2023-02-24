Prince Harry 'dropped' Meghan Markle 'in middle of danger' despite promise

Prince Harry wanted to fight against the media for the sake of Meghan Markle.



The Duke of Sussex, who was upset over the press treatment towards his new girlfriend, expressed desire to issue a statement warning the papers.

Writing in memoir 'Spare', the Duke reveals: "Sue them, I kept telling the lawyer, over and over. He explained over and over that suing was what the papers wanted. They were hungry for me to sue, because if I sued that would confirm the relationship, and then they could really go to town."

He added: "I felt wild with rage. And guilt. I’d infected Meg, and her mother, with my contagion, otherwise known as my life. I’d promised her that I’d keep her safe, J and I’d already dropped her into the middle of this danger."