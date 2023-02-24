Details of Prince William and Kate Middleton's South Wales visit released

Prince William and Kate Middleton will visit South Wales on Tuesday, 28 February. Their visit will consist of three engagements.



The first engagement is embargoed.

For the second engagement, the Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Aberavon Leisure & Fitness Centre to meet local communities and hear about how sport and exercise can support mental health and wellbeing.

At the centre, Their Royal Highnesses will tour the facilities including a large indoor sports hall where young people and Welsh professional athletes including Harrison Walsh and Hannah Brier will be taking part in an athletics and gymnastics session.



On leaving the centre the Prince and Princess will spend some time meeting members of the public gathered outside.



In their third and last announced engagement, The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit the headquarters of Wales Air Ambulance-

During the visit, TRH will meet emergency workers, volunteers and supporters and will hear about their recent operations across Wales.

The Prince and Princess will also have the opportunity during the engagement to speak to emergency workers about the importance of prioritising their own mental health.



Following this, the Prince and Princess will officially open a new family room which has been designed by a bereaved family who lost their father in a tragic road accident.



The room has been created as a safe space for families, nurses and volunteers and the Prince and Princess will sit down with the family who designed the room, along with the nurses and volunteers who have helped them since losing their father.

