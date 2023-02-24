Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘know to weaponize media’

File Footage

Experts have just broken-down Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ability to “can give as good as they get”.



Author Sophia A. Nelson made these admissions in a brand-new piece for CNN.

Nelson wrote, “If Markle didn’t know before taking up with Prince Harry that those kinds of challenges would be coming, she surely knows that now.”

“The past few years – during which the couple announced that they were stepping down as senior royals and left Great Britain – will have been an education for the Duchess of Sussex and erstwhile star of the cable television show Suits.”

“Markle and Harry endured a barrage of criticism after the move, but the scrutiny and criticism of Meghan began long before that. And Harry made it clear from early days that negative press coverage was a reflection of racism toward the biracial Duchess, whose father is White and mother is Black.”

“Over the last few years, when it comes to weaponizing the media, the Sussexes have shown that they can give as good as they get, lashing out at their critics first in a sit-down with celebrity interviewer Oprah Winfrey, then with a multi-part Netflix special. They delivered the coup de grace with a blockbuster, tell-all book penned by the prince.”