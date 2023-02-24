 
Showbiz
Friday Feb 24 2023
Akshay Kumar applies for change of passport: Here's why?

Friday Feb 24, 2023

Akshay Kumar also holds a Canadian passport
Apart from having an Indian nationality, actor Akshay Kumar is also a Canadian passport holder due to which he has been trolled his entire life.

In a recent interview, the actor recalled why he had to get a Canadian passport while also admitting that he used to feel bad when people made fun of him due to the same.

Akshay says: “India is everything to me. Whatever I have earned, whatever I have gained is from here. And I’m fortunate that I get a chance to give back. You feel bad when people say things without knowing anything,"

He revealed: “I thought that ‘Bhai, my films are not working and one has to work’. I went there for work. My friend was in Canada and he said, ‘Come here’. I applied and I got in. “I had just two films left for release and it is just luck that they both became superhits. My friend said, ‘Go back, start working again’. I got some more films and I kept getting more work."

“I forgot that I had the passport. I never thought that I should get this passport changed but now yes, I have applied to get my passport changed," stated the Selfiee actor.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar’s film Selfiee has releases in theatres today .i.e. February 24, reports News18. 

