Royal fans react as Camilla makes first public appearance since Covid diagnosis

Royal fans have reacted after Queen Consort Camilla made her first public appearance Thursday in a fortnight since being diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this month.



According to palace, joined by King Charles, Camilla hosted the reception in celebration of the second anniversary of the Queen’s Reading Room, which has been newly announced as a charity.

The online community celebrates books from around the world and the extraordinary people who create them.

The Queen Consort brought together authors and members of the literary community at Clarence House.

Sharing her message, Camilla said: “Human beings have always needed the connection of literature – its wisdom as well as its sheer escapism. In today’s challenging climate, we need it more than ever.”

The Queen’s Reading Room is a charity working to provide opportunities for the appreciation of literature among adults and children in the UK and around the world.

Reacting to it, one fan commented, “Glad to see Queen Camilla is feeling better! As a devout lifelong reader myself, I also love her work with literacy!!!”