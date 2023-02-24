 
entertainment
Friday Feb 24 2023
By
AFP

R. Kelly gets new 20-year jail term

By
AFP

Friday Feb 24, 2023

R. Kelly gets new 20-year jail term
R. Kelly gets new 20-year jail term

New York: A US judge on Thursday handed disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly a 20-year prison term for child pornography and other charges -- but he will serve most of it simultaneously with a previous sentence.

Kelly, 56, is already serving a 30-year sentence he received after a Brooklyn jury in a separate federal trial convicted him on racketeering and trafficking charges.

The judge in Chicago -- Kelly´s hometown, where he was once seen as a source of pride -- ruled that most of the new sentence would be served concurrently with the previous one, with all but one year taken at the same time.

That Kelly will spend a maximum of 31 years in prison is a win for the defense, which urged in its sentencing memorandum that "a concurrent sentence is what fairness demands," accusing the prosecution of engaging in a "quest to ensure that Kelly never sees the light of day."

His lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, is appealing both of Kelly´s federal convictions.

The artist born Robert Sylvester Kelly was convicted in September 2022 on six of 13 counts alleged in the Chicago trial: three counts of producing child pornography and three of enticement of a minor.

More From Entertainment:

Inside Camilla’s ‘The Queens Reading Room’

Inside Camilla’s ‘The Queens Reading Room’
Backstreet Boys to visit India for 'DNA' World Tour 2023

Backstreet Boys to visit India for 'DNA' World Tour 2023
Bruce Willis daughter Rumer eager to tie the knot so her ailing father could attend: Report

Bruce Willis daughter Rumer eager to tie the knot so her ailing father could attend: Report
Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles’ still ‘good friends’: Source

Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles’ still ‘good friends’: Source
Paris Hilton shows off son Phoenix Barron in intimate snaps

Paris Hilton shows off son Phoenix Barron in intimate snaps
Killer 'Cocaine Bear' grips Hollywood

Killer 'Cocaine Bear' grips Hollywood
Rihanna to perform 'Black Panther' song at Oscars

Rihanna to perform 'Black Panther' song at Oscars
Details of Prince William and Kate Middleton's South Wales visit released

Details of Prince William and Kate Middleton's South Wales visit released

Prince Harry 'dropped' Meghan Markle 'in middle of danger' despite promise

Prince Harry 'dropped' Meghan Markle 'in middle of danger' despite promise
Prince Harry turned to Tom Hardy to help with 'apocalypse' themed party

Prince Harry turned to Tom Hardy to help with 'apocalypse' themed party
Prince Harry was Meghan Markle 'dystopian date' on Halloween in Canada

Prince Harry was Meghan Markle 'dystopian date' on Halloween in Canada
Prince Harry 'scolded himself' for getting 'shocked' at media conduct with Meghan

Prince Harry 'scolded himself' for getting 'shocked' at media conduct with Meghan