Friday Feb 24 2023
Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi' becomes most streamed show on Amazon Prime, actor celebrates

Friday Feb 24, 2023

Farzi released on Amazon Prime on February 10
Shahid Kapoor’s crime-thriller series Farzi becomes the most streamed show on Amazon Prime; the actor celebrates the achievement.

Taking to his Instagram, Shahid shared the photo of the rankings chart and wrote: “And then this happened. #farzi number 1 worldwide on @primevideo #micdrop.”

The actor received love from mother Neliima Azeem. She wrote: “Congratulations to you and the whole team.. great job.” Meanwhile, wife Mira Rajput wrote: “Congratulations Farzi on.. you deserve the world and more.” Furthermore, Ronit Boseroy, Sanjana Sanghi and others also congratulated the Chup Chup K actor.

Farzi released on February 10 on the OTT platform and since then, it has been receiving fantastic reviews from the audience and critics. The series is still making audience go crazy.

This achievement is not only a celebration for Kapoor, but also for his beloved fans. They have been showering love over the actor through their comments. They are demanding for another season.

One of the fans wrote: “Woohoo!! And so deserving! What a show. Waiting on S2.” Another fan commented: “Can’t wait for season 2”, while another fan wrote: “Second part kab Tak aayega Shahid sir.”

Farzi is directed by Raj and Dk. The series marked as the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, reports News18.

